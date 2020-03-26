B. Riley Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $100.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 595.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 49.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

