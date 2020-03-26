Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 59.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

