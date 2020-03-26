Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 567.56 ($7.47).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 395.20 ($5.20) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

In related news, insider David W. Keens purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

