AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,462 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of T opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.