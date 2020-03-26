ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,284,631.05 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,251.90.

TSE:ATA opened at C$14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.21. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.27 and a 1-year high of C$22.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.2522033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

