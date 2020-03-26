ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s (ATLKY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

