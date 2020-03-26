Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Insider Purchases A$27,850.00 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) insider Jean-Georges Malcor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.57 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of A$27,850.00 ($19,751.77).
Shares of ASX:ALX opened at A$5.27 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.98. Atlas Arteria Group has a 1 year low of A$4.73 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of A$8.54 ($6.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.58.
Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile
