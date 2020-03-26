Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Insider Purchases A$27,850.00 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) insider Jean-Georges Malcor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.57 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of A$27,850.00 ($19,751.77).

Shares of ASX:ALX opened at A$5.27 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.98. Atlas Arteria Group has a 1 year low of A$4.73 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of A$8.54 ($6.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.58.

Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

