Athene (NYSE:ATH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Get Athene alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.