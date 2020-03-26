Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,960 ($38.94) to GBX 2,530 ($33.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,789.55 ($36.69).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,852 ($24.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,277.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,400.99. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

