Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

