Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of AQX opened at GBX 345 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 381.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 433.38. Aquis Exchange has a 52-week low of GBX 360 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 million and a PE ratio of -123.21.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

