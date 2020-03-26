Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Nomura from to in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of AAPL opened at $245.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

