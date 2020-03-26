ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Issue $0.10 Annual Dividend

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

