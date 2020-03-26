Analyzing Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) & Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 14.99% 13.89% 0.75% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.97% 21.09% 1.55%

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of Montreal and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 7 3 0 2.18 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus target price of $93.60, indicating a potential upside of 94.03%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.73%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $29.16 billion 1.06 $4.33 billion $7.10 6.79 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 1.72 $177.07 million $3.69 4.62

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

