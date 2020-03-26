Analysts Set WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) PT at $10.00

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIMHY shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $3.35 on Monday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $567.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

