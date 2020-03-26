Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$114.09

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$114.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB.A shares. Raymond James set a C$114.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

CGI stock opened at C$70.41 on Monday. CGI has a one year low of C$70.01 and a one year high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.30. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

