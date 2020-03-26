Analysts Expect LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LG Display.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,409,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LG Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.40 on Monday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

