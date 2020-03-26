Analysts Expect LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LG Display.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.40 on Monday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
