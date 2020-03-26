Analysts Expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. K12 reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in K12 by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in K12 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in K12 by 12.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $16.98 on Monday. K12 has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $669.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.11.

K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

