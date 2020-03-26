AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $60.16 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

