Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

