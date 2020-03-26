American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised American National BankShares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut American National BankShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $24.10 on Monday. American National BankShares has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.07.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Edward C. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. FMR LLC increased its stake in American National BankShares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American National BankShares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American National BankShares by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American National BankShares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

