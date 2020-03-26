American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

NYSE AEO opened at $8.56 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

