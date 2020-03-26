American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

