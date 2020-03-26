AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:AMEN opened at $442.50 on Tuesday. AMEN Properties has a 12-month low of $366.00 and a 12-month high of $854.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $748.43.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

