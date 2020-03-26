AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:AMEN opened at $442.50 on Tuesday. AMEN Properties has a 12-month low of $366.00 and a 12-month high of $854.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $707.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $748.43.
About AMEN Properties
