AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.