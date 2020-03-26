Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,330.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,885.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,967.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,843.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

