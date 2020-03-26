Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AWCMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alumina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alumina in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AWCMY opened at $3.85 on Monday. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

