Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Receives C$45.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$38.18 on Monday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$25.23 and a 1-year high of C$48.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 84.84.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.