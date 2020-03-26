Altria Group’s (MO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.39.

MO stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

