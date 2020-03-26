ALSTOM/ADR’s (ALSMY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ALSTOM/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ALSTOM/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ALSTOM/ADR from an equal rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALSTOM/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

