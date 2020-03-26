Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a positive rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,101.62 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $760.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,340.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

