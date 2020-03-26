AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

AWF opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas J. Peebles acquired 7,876 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.36. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

