ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $22,945,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 668.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 190,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,607,000 after buying an additional 136,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.