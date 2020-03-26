Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AGN opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,888,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

