Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $167.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.42.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $92.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.84. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 92,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

