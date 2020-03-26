Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $188.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $472.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.