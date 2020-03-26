Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of AGI opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,742,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

