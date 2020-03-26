Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

