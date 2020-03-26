AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

