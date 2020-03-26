AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIQUY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of AIQUY opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.