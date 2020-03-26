AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIQUY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

