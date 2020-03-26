Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

