Aggreko (LON:AGK) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.14).

Shares of AGK stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 533.20 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 772.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 18.27 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 3,000 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,330 ($20,165.75).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

