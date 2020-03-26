Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Upwork (OTCMKTS:UPWK) Financial Contrast

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Upwork -4.99% -5.89% -3.43%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agent Information Software and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71

Upwork has a consensus price target of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 121.39%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.43 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Upwork $300.56 million 2.42 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -42.53

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

