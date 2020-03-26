AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $44.48 on Monday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

