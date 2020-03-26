Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

