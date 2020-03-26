Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Raised to “Buy” at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Gabelli upgraded Actuant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.