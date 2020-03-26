Acoin One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Acoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Acoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Acoin has a total market cap of $8,567.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam

Buying and Selling Acoin

Acoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

