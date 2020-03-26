ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACMR. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of -0.37. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

