Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $573.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

