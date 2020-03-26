Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

ABT stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

